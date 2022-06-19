SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At Wednesday’s end the Springfield Cardinals needed just one win to guarantee no worse than a split with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

At Sunday’s end, they still needed just one win.

The Hooks beat Springfield in a low-scoring affair 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Hammons Field in Springfield.

Corpus Christi (28-35) won the final four games of the series to win the six-game set.

Springfield (25-38) jumped out in front with a Moises Gomez sacrifice fly in the fourth. Gomez’s 49 RBI this season leads all of the Texas League.

Facing a 2-1 deficit in the fifth, Masyn Winn hit a solo home run to left field to tie the game up at two.

However, Will Wagner’s first home run of the season came at an imperfect time for the home team. The Houston native hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to seal the win.

The Springfield Cardinals will travel to Northwest Arkansas for a series starting on Tuesday.