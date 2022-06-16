SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their homestand against Corpus Christi Thursday.

The Cardinals were looking for a season-high fifth straight victory.

Before the game, St. Louis promoted catcher Pedro Pages to Triple AAA Memphis.

Springfield rallied from a 6-0 deficit to win Wednesday night.

Thursday night, the Hooks Luke Berryhill starts the scoring in the first with this homer to center, it’s 1-0.

Springfield ties it up in the third when Misal Tamarez throws this over his catcher’s head, Justin Toerner scores on the wild pitch, it’s 1-1.

But Corpus Christi moves back in front in the sixth when Justin Dirden takes this deep to right center, over the boards in right center, a solo shot it’s 2-1.

Next batter is Shay Whitcomb, and he does the same thing, another homer to right center, back to back jacks, 3-1.

The Hooks get another in that sixth, Springfield’s Johan Quezada throws this pitch in the dirt, Grae Kessinger hustles home, beats the tag at the plate, 4-1.

And Corpus Christi snaps that Cardinal winning streak with a 5-3 victory.