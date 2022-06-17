SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals were looking to bounce back Friday night.

This after seeing their season high four game winning streak snapped by Corpus Christi Thursday night.

So Springfield donned their super hero Iron Man jersey’s for this game.

And Malcolm Nunez powered up early, this drive to left in the first goes into the bullpen a three run homer, it’s 3-0 Springfield.

But the Hooks would get back in it, it’s 3-1 when Edwin Diaz takes this deep to left, this goes over the bullpen, a three run homer for Corpus Christi and it’s 4-3 Hooks in front.

It was 5-3 in the bottom of the second when Springfield’s Johan Diaz takes this deep to left, this sneaks into the bullpen, a solo shot, it’s 5-4.

Both teams scoring at will, but Corpus Christi holds on and wins 11-10.