SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals were trying to snap a two game losing skid against Corpus Christi Saturday night.

The Cards looking to first round draft pick Michael McGreevy to snap that streak.

McGreevy looking for his third victory at Double AA.

But he would get roughed up, it’s 1-0 Hooks when Jimmy Endersby uncorks the wild pitch, Masyn Winn scores for Springfield and it’s 1-1.

But Corpus Christi retakes the lead in the second, Wilyer Abreu takes this deep to center, off the wall out there, Will Wagner and Grae Kessinger both score it’s 3-1.

Then in the third Justin Dirden takes this deep to left center, a solo shot it’s 4-1 Hooks.

Springfield gets one back on this Nick Dunn RBI single to right that scores Jonah Davis 4-2.

But Corpus Christi wins its third straight game 10-5.