ST JOSEPH, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs conducted their first full squad practice Wednesday at training camp.

But the news from St. Joe was about a restructured contract for tight end Travis Kelce.

It will give Kelce a $3 million dollar raise, making his salary for this season, $10.46 million dollars.

The voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus talked with us about the team as camp kicks off.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been sweating in St. Joe since 2010.

The team could easily hold training camp at their Arrowhead Stadium complex, but going camping benefits everyone from the players to the coaches and most importantly the fans.

“It’s invaluable for the team to literally displace and move 50 minutes to the north and be self contained. It’s great for the fans but it’s really great for the team. It just sets them up for a dead sprint to the regular season,” said voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus.

The Chiefs will be shooting for a seventh straight AFC West championship and a fifth straight trip to the AFC Championship game.

The big story going into camp is the absence of receiver Tyreek Hill.

KC traded him to the Dolphins for five draft picks.

But voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus says it won’t be easy, but the Chiefs can move on.

Holthus:”And really it’s like an algebraic equation. There’s a lot of variables here. I was excited with what I saw this spring and summer with the integration of Marquez Valdez-Schandling, Juju Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore. And the elevation of the play of Mecole Hardman.”

In last season’s AFC Championship game, the Chiefs owned a 21-3 lead at the half.

The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.

In the aftermath, KC rebuilt the defense in this offseason.

The defensive side of the ball was the focus at the draft and five picks were for the secondary.

Add that to young talent like Mizzou’s Nick Bolton and even Holthus is excited.

“I think the defense this year will be more athletic. The young guys are bringing an edge. George Karloftus, Brian Cook, the draftees, Trent McDuffy. They’re going to put Nick Bolton at the center of that defense. I see the Chiefs defense having a bigger impact then they did a year ago. And I don’t think it will take them as long to get rolling as it did a year ago,” said Holthus.

The oddsmakers still have the Chiefs as favorites in the AFC West.

But there are whispers that KC’s window of elite play may be closing.

Holthus just points to QB1, Patrick Mahomes.

“Every major metric that you compare any quarterback in the history of this league, Mahomes is number one in the history of the league in their first four years as a starter. And yet there’s an edge to this team. I will tell you being around these guys this spring and summer, they have a chip on their shoulder. And that includes Patrick. That’s because everyone thinks there’s going to be covered in molten lava and go 3-and-14,” said Holthus.