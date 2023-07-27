ST. JOSEPH, Mo–There was no training camp workouts in St. Joseph Thursday.

That’s because the Kansas City Chiefs were off.

It’s the first of six off days built into the month-long training camp schedule.

The voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus was in Springfield last week and talked about this summer’s training camp.

It’s been nearly two decades since an NFL team has won back to back Super Bowls.

That would be the New England Patriots in 2004-2005.

But that’s the goal for every player on the grass in St. Joe.

“Everyone is hungry to win another one. Quiet honestly what I saw this spring and summer is that no one is satisfied. It’s almost like they didn’t win one,” said Holthus.

And leading the charge, as usual, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Holthus:”He’s a warhorse. His work ethic, again what I saw this spring and summer. The way he’ll be at training camp. He’ll work like a rookie free agent trying to make the team. Kelce is unique.”

The offense seems set with experience both on the offensive line, and at the tailback and receiver positions.

In the past, defense has always been the wildcard.

No longer.

“Steve Spagnolo loves to play different combinations of linebackers, safties and corners. Very unique. We’re as creative on defense as we are on offense. But you have to have the personel to be that creative. This will be the best defense personel wise in the 11 years of Andy Reid,” said Holthus.

Mitch Holthus loves training camp.

And the one thing he’ll keep an eye on are the undrafted free agents that coach Andy Reid brought to camp.

Those players, and the Chiefs top draft pick in late April, defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

The Big 12 defensive player of the year out of Kansas State.

Holthus:”The thing I’m excited about with King Felix is him combo-ing with Karloftis. Because those two now, in back to back draft classes can grow together. The comp I like to give is Sam Hubbard and Hendrickson with the Bengals. See what they’re like as a duo. These guys aren’t Nick or Joey Bosa but they’re not far from that. And together they can have a similar effect on a game.”