Holmes career day leads Lady Panthers past SBU

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Lauren Holmes set a new career high Monday with 20 points as the No. 1 Drury Lady Panthers topped SBU on the road, 95-64.

Holmes shot a perfect 6-6 in the opening half including going 4-4 from three range in the win.

“Any player is capable of scoring 20 any night, but they may only get 20 minutes,” Drury Head Coach Molly Miller said after the game. “Lauren can do that. We started calling her ‘Layup Queen’ because she was just shooting threes and then to get some layups in there. It really opened up our game and our offense. I was really proud of her.”

The win keeps Drury’s record perfect at 17-0, 8-0 in the GLVC.

The Lady Panthers will look to keep the good times rolling on January 23rd as they travel to Indianapolis.

SBU meanwhile falls to 9-7, 3-5 in the conference and will travel to Bellarmine on the 23rd.