Hollister’s late rally falls just short in Class 4 semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Hollister Tigers have been here before, but it’s been awhile.

Two decades ago, Hollister took third place in state baseball.

The Tigers did it again in 2006.

Wednesday night Hollister wanted to advance to the championship game, but to do that they needed to get past Blair Oaks in the Class 4 semifinals.

Landon Richards pitching for the Tigers, went five innings on the day, giving up just two hits, he strikes out a pair in a 1-2-3 first.

Didn’t give up any hits in the second either, but it went much worse for him.

Two runners on behind a pair of errors, he forces a pickle at first, but Ian Nolph uses the distraction to steal home and put the Falcons up 1-nothing.

Later in the frame, Richards gets the strikeout putout at first, but this time it’s Levi Haney using the opportunity to score and double the margin to 2-nothing.

And one more time for good measure.

Richards with a wild pitch, Joshua Isaacs scores from third as the Falcons take a 3-0 lead without a single hit.

From there, Will Libbert kept Hollister out of it, pitched 5 and a third innings, allowing just two hits.

Hollister scored a pair in the seventh behind two RBI triple, but failed to score the tying run as Blair Oaks wins 3-2 to advance to the championship game.