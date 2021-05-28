Hollister rallies past Catholic for Final Four spot

OZARK, Mo. — Trailing 4-1 after two and a half innings, Hollister Baseball posted five straight runs to overcome Springfield Catholic 6-5 and punch the Tigers’ trip to the Class Four Final Four.

Hollister opened the scoring in the 1st inning behind an RBI-double to deep left center by Landon Richards, bringing Konner Hatfield home for a 1-0 Tiger lead.

The Irish responded quickly, however, with a 2nd inning two-RBI single from Coltin Galligos followed by a 3rd inning two-RBI triple from Jeremy Radar to claim a 4-1 advantage.

Just when the game seemed to be slipping away, though, Hollister’s Hatfield sent one to the wall in right field to score the first of five straight runs and reclaim and keep the lead for good.

The Tigers will face the winner of St. Charles West and Blair Oaks in the semifinals.

First pitch is set for 6:30 pm on June 2nd at US Baseball Park in Ozark.