HOLLISTER, Mo–The Hollister football team announced Thursday, that because of Covid-19 infections and quarantines, the Tigers forfeited their district game with Reeds Spring.

The Wolves advance in the Class 3 playoffs.

Reeds Spring will play Cassville November 6th.

Hollister ends it season with a 3-6 record.

The Tigers are the 14th area high school football team that’s had to cancel or forfeit games because of Covid-19 this season.