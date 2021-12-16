Holliday, Roaf headline MO Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced it’s Class of 2022 that will be inducted in February.

And the class has a mix of sports, including a member of the “Miracle on Ice” 1980 Olympic hockey team.

St. Louis Cardinal Matt Holliday played 15 seasons in the big leagues, eight with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Holliday helped St. Louis win the 2011 World Championship.

Kansas City Chief offensive lineman Willie Roaf will also be inducted.

He played in the Chiefs trenches from 2002 to 2005.

Ken Morrow won a gold medal with the 1980 US Olympic hockey team that beat the Soviet Union.

He’s lived in Kansas City for the past 30 years and has helped grow the sport in KC.

Among others being inducted on February 6th include Lucas Oil Motorsports founder Forrest Lucas.

And Rich Gould, a veteran sportscaster in St. Louis who got his start here on KOLR 10 in the late 70’s.

Local inductees include Nixa basketball coach Jay Osborne who will retire at the end of this season, his 35th as a high school coach.

Steve Hesser, who recently retired after 17 seasons at Drury, he led the Panthers to the 2013 National Championship.

Jon Leamy who coached soccer at Missouri State for 30 years including six NCAA appearances.

Larry Whiteley a conservation journalist and broadcaster.

And Randy Magers a standout at Missouri State in baseball and basketball.