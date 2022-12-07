FAYETTEVILLE, Ark–Springfield product and Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee.

The injury happened midway through the first half Tuesday night in the Razorback’s win over UNC-Greensboro.

Brazile cut to the basket and his right knee buckled.

The 6-10 forward led the team in rebounds and blocked shots and was averaging 12 points per game.

The sophomore played at both Parkview and Kickapoo high school’s before going to Mizzou last season.

He transfered to Arkansas this season and was a fan favorite with his acrobatic slam dunks.