Hirschman, Shindler lead PCCC after first round

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Price Cutter Charity Championship is underway.

This is the 30th year that this PGA Tour has teed it up in Springfield.

The pros love to attack the golf course at Highland Springs.

And that translates into low scores.

That’s the case again in 2019.

KOLR 10’s Matt Vereen has your first round coverage.

Day one at the Price Cutter Charity Championship started with a big advantage to the early golfers with perfect weather before noon.

South African Dawie Van Der Walt had a few missed opportunities on the course, including this short birdie for the outright lead at eight under on the eighth hole.

Van Der Walt: “It was almost such an easy shot that you don’t focus enough. It’s like, one of the shots you stand over and you’re going to hit the green nine out of ten times.”

But his seven birdie, no bogey round of 65 put him into the clubhouse tied for second.

Van Der Walt: “You know, I made some nice putts. All-in-all just pretty solid. It never really looked like too much can go wrong.”

At the time, he trailed only Timothy Madigan who birdied his first five holes on the way to nine under.

Madigan: “Everthing was just going in. I mean, ever lip I hit it fell in until hole 17. I got a horseshoe there. It was just a great day of putting.”

And Madigan showed off the putter on 18, bouncing back from the double bogey with a birdie to cap off an 8-under round of 64.

But contrary to what you might believe, the round wasn’t sparked by a great morning.

Madigan: “I woke up with my back tight. So no, I was just concerned with warming up and just playing.”

Madigan’s name stood at the top for all of an hour before Grant Hirschman took the top spot, again taking advantage of early conditions.

Hirschman: “The weather was perfect this morning. It was 65 degrees, no wind, greens were soft. I went out and shot 30 on my first nine which was great. Got me off to a hot start.”

But as he and the rest of the field know, a low-scoring course like Highland allows no time to enjoy a good first day.

Hirschman: “Yeah, you just don’t pay too much attention to the cut line and just keep rolling. Every one says you can’t. You’ve got to take it one shot at a time, which is true. You can’t really get ahead of yourself. That’s very easy to do, so it’s hard to say. Just got to stay in the moment.”

Hirschman is still a new face on the tour, graduating from Oklahoma just last year.

Thursday’s 63 is his new professional best by three whole strokes.

Friday, though, he has to prove it wasn’t a fluke.

At Highland Springs, Matt Vereen – Ozarks First.

Conrad Shindler had the hot putter in the afternoon group.

The Texas A&M product poured in five straight birdies at the turn, and finished the round with a nine under par 63 tied for the lead after the first round.

Here’s a look at the leaderboard after the first round.

Grant Hirshman and Conrad Shindler share the lead at nine under.

Right behind them there’s a quartet of golfers including Timothy Madigan, M.J. Daffue, Jonathan Randolph and Andres Gallegos.

Second round is Friday.