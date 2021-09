SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hillcrest softball shutout the Vikings at Parkview Tuesday, 15-0.

The Hornets improve to 3-8 with the win and host Rolla (13-4) on Thursday the 16th before taking part in the Branson Lady Pirate Invitational.

Parkview falls to 0-6 and travels to Kickapoo (9-5) on the 16th.