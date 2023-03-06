WILLARD, Mo–In Class 5, District 6, it was Hillcrest and Parkview battling for a championship.

The Vikings rode a seven game winning streak into the action.

Four minutes into the second quarter, Hornets trailing 14-6, Malachi Shull hits the three to close the gap.

Just over two minutes left in the period, Kevin Parker says two can play that game.

Vikings lead 22-17 off the triple.

Third quarter, Elias Govan throws it down with authority, Parkview ahead by 10.

But over the final 13 minutes of the contest, Hillcrest outscores Parkview 30-15 to win the district crown 56-51.