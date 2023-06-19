TULSA, Okla–Major League Baseball and Springfield sports fans are mourning the death of pitcher and broadcaster George Frazier.

Frazier died Monday at the age of 68 after a recent illness.

George Frazier was a multisport athlete at Hillcrest high school in the 1970’s.

Hornet baseball coach Dick Birmingham convinced him to pitch in his senior season.

Frazier earned a college scholarship to Oklahoma and was eventually drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers.

He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals and made his big league debut at Busch Stadium in 1978.

Frazier also pitched for the Yankees, Cubs, Indians and Twins in his ten year career.

He was a Rockies broadcaster as well for 13 years.