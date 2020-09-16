Hillcrest, Parkview in Covid quarantines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Hillcrest volleyball team and the Parkview football team have both been put in a two-week quarantine because of Covid-19 exposures.

The Hornet volleyball team had a game scheduled for Tuesday night, it’s been canceled as have all their matches through September 26th.

The Viking football team was supposed to host Kickapoo this Friday, but that game has been canceled.

Parkview was also supposed to go to Rolla on September 25th.

That game has been canceled.

The Pershing middle school volleyball team is also in a two-week quarantine.