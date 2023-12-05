SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, Hillcrest looking for its first win of the season against McDonald County.

And Hillcrest running the floor early, this is A.K. Staten Ballance with the dunk, we’re tied early.

Later the inbounds to Ethan Weaver with the hoop and the foul, we’re tied at four.

McDonald County moving the ball to Josh Pacheco and it’s 6-5 Mustangs.

Hillcrest taking it to the rack all night, again it’s Staten Ballance, that’s a three point play the hard way, Hornets by four.

And Hillcrest gets that first win of the season 58-46.