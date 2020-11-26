High Shcool Athlete of the Week: Jayce Haven

THAYER, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Thayer Bobcats senior quarterback Jayce Haven.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, the Thayer Bobcats took on the South Callaway Bulldogs in Missouri’s Class 1 Quarterfinals.

Haven managed to get a hat trick during the game scoring three running touchdowns.

His three touchdowns helped the Bobcats beat the Bulldogs 40 to 21 and move on to the Semifinals.

Next Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, Thayer will host the Windsor Greyhounds who are undefeated on the season.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com

Again congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Thayer Bobcat’s senior quarterback Jayce Haven.