High School football to kick off with 1st & 10

WILLARD, Mo–The high school football season will kick off Friday night.

And Southwest Missouri teams have been battling the heat as well as their teammates for the last three weeks.

That will change Friday night when they’ll square off with opponents for game one of a nine game regular season schedule.

A number of teams have new head coaches as well.

And they’ve been installing new systems.

One of those is Willard where coach Frank Tristan is taking over the Tigers.

“We’ve been going over our scripted plays for the game. We’ve been really hitting hard at it, learning their defense, studying who to watch, if they have soft coverages, what coverage they run. Stuff like that,” said Willard quarterback Tyler Janes.

“We don’t know much. Know that we need to just do our jobs and go out there and do our best,” said Willard center Austin Hendrix.

And our high school coverage will continue Friday night with 1st & 10.

That starts around 10:15pm on KOLR 10 news.

New this year is 1st & 10 overtime that will follow the TV show around 10:40pm on KOLR10’s facebook page.

It all starts Friday night, and runs through October.