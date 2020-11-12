High School Athletes of the week: The Willard volleyball team

WILLARD, Mo. — Congratulation to this week’s High School Athletes of the Week the Willard High School volleyball team.

The Willard Tigers faced off against the Parkview West Longhorns in the Class 4 Volleyball State Championship.

The Tigers started the game strong claiming the first set.

But the Longhorns answered back winning the next set tying the match one to one.

Though the Tigers dominated from there winning two straight sets.

And Willard wins their first volleyball state championship since 1981.

