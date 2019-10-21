Willard’s Maddy Bushnell: HS athlete of the week

This week’s athlete of the week (10/21) is Maddy Bushnell from Willard High School.

Maddy is a junior leader for the Willard volleyball team and was key in Tigers victories over Joplin and Ozark.

She had 8 kills in each match and added three blocks and 27 assists as the Tigers won the 4 sets by an average of 10 points.

Maddy has the Tigers eyeing a deep run as we near the volleyball playoffs. The Tigers are 26-4 this season and have only lost 12 sets all season long.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Maddy Bushnell from Willard High School.