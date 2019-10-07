Rogersville’s Birdie Hendrickson: HS athlete of the week

This week’s athlete of the week (10/7) is Birdie Hendrickson from Logan-Rogersville High School

Once again the Wildcats are one of the best teams in Missouri and and Hendrickson has been a big piece to the puzzle.

In three wins last week, Hendrickson led the team with 39 kills, 34 digs and 5 aces, as the Wildcats won the three matches a combined 7 sets to none

Hendrickson and the Wildcats are 12-3 this season and have thier eyes on repeating as state champions when the playoffs begin later this month.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Birdie Hendrickson.