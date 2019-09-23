Republic’s Mihane Nambara: HS athlete of the week

This week’s athlete of the week (9/23) is Mihane Nambara from Republic High School.

Nambara is a Sophomore and took home her first varisty gold medal at the Willard Highline Invitational

She blazed the trail in the 5000 meter finals finishing with a time of 20:27.70. That time was nearly 33 seconds better than the next closest finisher and more than a minute better than third place.

As a team, the Republic Tigers finished in 2nd place in the Willard Highline Invitational.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Mihane Nambara.