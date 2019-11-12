Nixa’s Lauren Weber: HS athlete of the week

This week’s athlete of the week (11/11) is Lauren Weber from Nixa High School

Weber has been a crucial part of the Lady Eagles historic season. It all capped off this weekend with the state tournament.

Weber has more than 170 kills this season inlcuding the match winner to give Nixa it’s first state championship.

The Lady Eagles swept their way to the crown, beating Francis Howell, Lafayette and Liberty.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

(Picture courtesy: Nixa Public Schools)