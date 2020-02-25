HS athlete of week: Christian Finely

WILLARD, Mo. – Congratulations to this week’s high school athlete of the week Christian Finely from Willard High School.

Last week Finely competed in Missouri’s 90th Boys wrestling championship, winning class three’s first place in the 113-pound weight class.

He pinned his first opponent in one minute and 48 seconds, then pinned his second in just 41 seconds.

Finally, he claimed the class three state title in the final round by tech fall for the top prize for his class.

Willard’s wrestling team finished fifth overall, the highest finish in program history.

