HS athlete of the week: Ty Cooper

This week’s athlete of the week (1/27) is Ty Cooper from Reeds Springs High School.

Cooper had a memorable week in the Spokane basketball tournament for the Wolves.

Nothing topped the performance he had in the second round against Verona.

Cooper was shooting lights out from beyond the arc as he hit a school-record eight three-pointers in the 71-39 win.

Cooper has been a deep threat for the Wolves all season long, and Friday’s performance exemplified that in a record-setting way.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Ty Cooper from Reeds Springs High School.