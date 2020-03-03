HS athlete of the week: Priscilla Williams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Congratulations to this week’s high school athlete of the week, Priscilla Williams from Branson High School.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, Williams played in the class five district 11 quarterfinal game.

The fourth-seeded Branson Lady Pirates were facing the fifth seed Parkview Lady Vikings.

The Lady Pirates were up by just one point, 25 to 24 at the end of the third quarter.

Williams only had 10 points through three quarters but that wouldn’t last long.

She would finish the game with 24 points scoring 14 in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Pirates would go on to win 42 to 36 advancing to play Kickapoo in the semifinals.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Submit a player’s name with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more congrats to this week’s athlete of the week, Priscilla Williams from the Branson High School Lady Pirates.