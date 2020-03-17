HS athlete of the week: Makayla McVay

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s high school athlete of the week, Makayla McVay from Walnut Grove high school.

On Friday, March 13, Walnut Grove defended their class one state champion title against Platte Valley.

McVay got things started, scoring the team’s first eight points to put the Lady Tigers ahead out of the gate.

She would continue to lead the way for Walnut Grove and finish the game with 20 points shooting 6 for 10 from the three-point line.

McVay’s 20 points helped lead Walnut Grove to back-to-back state titles, winning 52 to 41.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Submit a players name with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more congrats this week’s high school athlete of the Makayla McVay from Walnut Grove high school.