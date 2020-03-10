HS athlete of the week: Emma Compton

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Congratulations to this weeks high school athlete of the week, Emma Compton, from Strafford High School.

Last week Compton competed in the Class 3 Girls Basketball State Tournament.

On Wednesday, March 4, Strafford started its quest for their fifth straight state championship against Mt. Vernon.

The Lady Indians finished a close game with the Lady Mountaineers winning 49 to 40.

Compton would lead the way with 14 points.

On Friday, March 7, Strafford faced off against Southern Boone.

Again Compton scored in double digits which helped Strafford reach the final four for their fifth straight year.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Submit a player’s name with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more congrats to this week’s high school athlete of the week, Emma Compton, from Strafford High School.