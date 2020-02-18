HS athlete of the Week: Cayden Auch

WILLARD, Mo. – This week’s athlete of the week is Neosho junior Cayden Auch.

Auch competed in the Class 3 District 3 wrestling tournament last weekend, Feb. 14-15.

He placed first in the 152 weight class pinning his opponent in three minutes and 30 seconds.

Auch won three of his four matches by pinning his opponent and won by major decision 13-0.

This is the third tournament in a row he has won and the fifth tournament this season Auch has finished first.

He will be competing in the 2020 MSHAA Wrestling Championship Feb. 22.

