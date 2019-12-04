HS athlete of the week: Ava’s Josh Bray

This week’s athlete of the week (12/02) is Josh Bray from Ava High School.

Josh had a big week for the Bears in less than ideal playing conditions.

Not one, or two, but three touchdowns for the senior running back including the game winning touchdown in overtime.

The third touchdown put Ava in the state championship game for the first time in school history.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Josh Bray from Ava High School