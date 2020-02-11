HS athlete of the week: Ashley Mallonee

OZARK, Mo. – This week’s athlete of the week is Ashley Mallonee from Ozark High School.

Mallonee had a week to remember at the Southwest Missouri Championship for swimming and diving.

She took the bronze medal home, finishing third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Ashley Mallonee takes the Bronze in the 100 Breast! pic.twitter.com/vB6eP3Wnfo — OHS Swim & Dive (@ozarkswimdive) February 8, 2020

Mallonee also automatically qualified for state by swimming her best time this season with 1:10.99.

All three Ozark relay teams also qualified for state.

Mallonee is ranked 17th in Missouri high school swimming and diving.

But she was dominating more than just the pool, being crowned Ozark homecoming queen just 90 minutes after qualifying for state.

Ashley Mallonee with a State Auto cut to qualify 3rd for Finals tomorrow. 90 minutes later she was crowned Homecoming Queen! pic.twitter.com/Rh4aDxzb2P — OHS Swim & Dive (@ozarkswimdive) February 8, 2020

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination, send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Ashley Mallonee from Ozark High School.