HS athlete of the week: Anton Brookshire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s athlete of the week (1/20) is Anton Brookshire from Kickapoo High School.

Brookshire had a memorable week in the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions

In three games, against three of the best teams in the country, Brookshire lit up the JQH stage.

He scored 33 points in the opener against Oak Hill, 20 against Christ the King and 18 in the finale against Greensboro Day.

For his efforts, Brookshire was named to the all-tournament team. Receiving praise from coaches, and potentially putting his name into the minds of some college coaches.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Anton Brookshire from Kickapoo High School.