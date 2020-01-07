HS athlete of the week: Aminu Mohommad

This week’s athlete of the week (1/06) is Aminu Mohommad from Greenwood High School.

Mohommad had a week to remember in the Blue and Gold Tournament.

He broke the record for most points scored in the tournament with his 155 point four-game stretch.

As well as scored 49 points in the championship game, which breaks a record that has stood since the early 1980s.

With that effort, Mohommad also guided the Blue Jays to the championship. The first of its kind in school history.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Aminu Mohommad from Greenwood High School