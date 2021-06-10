High School Athletes of the Week: Willard Tigers baseball team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athletes of the Week the Willard Tigers baseball team.

Last week the Willard Tigers took on the Grain Valley Eagles in the Class 5 State Championship game.

The Tigers got off to a hot start scoring in the first four innings to take a 7-2 lead.

The Eagles fought back scoring six unanswered runs to take the lead heading into the final inning.

But Willard tied the game back up and drove in the winning run with a two-out-walk-off-single to win the state championship 9-8.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

