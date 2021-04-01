High School Athletes of the Week: West Plain Lady Zizzers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athletes of the Week the West Plains women’s basketball team.

The West Plains Lady Zizzers faced off against the Whitfield Lady Warriors in the Class 5 State Championship game.

The Lady Zizzers were playing behind all night and were even down by double-digits in the game.

Though West Plains fought back and brought the game within one possession.

But the Lady Zizzer fell short losing 34 to 50.

Though they didn’t win the championship game they still finished as the Class 5 runner-ups and finished with a final record of 28 to 4.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

