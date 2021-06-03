High School Athletes of the Week: Purdy softball team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athletes of the Week the Purdy softball team.

Last week the Purdy Lady Eagles took on the Holcomb Lady Hornets for the title of Class 1 State Champions.

The game was tied 1-1 in the fifth when a solo shot from Robyn Schad would give the Lady Eagles a 2-1 lead.

Purdy pitcher Lauren Schallert also pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts to help.

And the Purdy softball team goes on to win the state championship 4-1.

The team finished with a dominant 30-1 season record.

