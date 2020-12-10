High School Athletes of the Week: Lamar High School football team

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athletes of the Week the Lamar High School football team.

The Lamar Tigers played against the St. Pius Warriors for the right to call themselves the Class 2 state champions.

Defense dominated the game as both teams went into halftime with zero points.

Things would change in the third-quarter as the Tigers would score the only touchdown of the game.

Though the six points are all they would need as Lamar would win their eighth Class 2 State Championship in school history.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

