High School Athletes of the Week: Kickapoo boy’s basketball team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athletes of the Week the Kickapoo boy’s basketball team.

The Kickapoo Chiefs faced the Liberty Blue Jays in the Class 6 State Championship game.

The Chiefs got off to a quick start early in the game and wouldn’t look back.

They went on to win 71 to 62, claiming the title of state champions.

Four Chiefs players scored in double digits with Anton Brookshire leading them all with 21 points.

This is the schools third state championship in boy’s basketball, joining the 2003 and 2006 teams.

