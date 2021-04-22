High School Athletes of the Week: Glendale Falcons boys golf team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athletes of the Week the Glendale Falcons boys golf team.

Last week the Glendale Falcons competed against 16 other schools in the Springfield Invitational.

The Falcons would soar above the competition with a team score of 335, which was six strokes better than second-place Ozark Tigers.

Three golfers tied for medalist honors with a score of 78 including Glendale’s own, sophomore Max Bowman.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

