High School Athlete of the Week: Zach Howell

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Springfield Catholic’s junior Zach Howell.

Last week the Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish took on the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers.

After a close first half of 35-33, the Fighting Irish dominated the second half finishing the game with a 21 point win.

Howell led the team with a record performance.

He broke the school record for most points in a game with 55 and most three’s made in a game with 10.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

