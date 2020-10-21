High School Athlete of the Week: Titus Seley

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week West Plains’ senior Titus Seley.

The West Plains Zizzers took on the took on the Waynesville Tigers last week, Oct. 16, 2020.

Seley was a dual threat on the field playing both offense and defense.

With the ball in his hands on offense he had nine carries for 274 yards and scored two touchdowns.

On defense, he had 11 tackles which is tied for his season high.

Seley helped lead the Zizzers to a 56 to 20 win against the Tigers making them 8-0 on the season.

Next you can watch him play against the 6-2 Liberators at 7 p.m. on Friday Oct. 23, 2020.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

