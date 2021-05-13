High School Athlete of the Week: Nikki Wood

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Logan-Rogersville sophomore Nikki Wood.

Last week the Logan-Rogersville Lady Wildcats faced off against the Central Lady Bulldogs.

Wood would get the game started with a nice move around the keeper to give a 1-0 lead for Rogersville.

Later in the first half, she would strike again with her second goal of the game.

The strong first half from Wood would help the Lady Wildcats go on to beat the Lady Bulldogs 4-1.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

