High School Athlete of the Week: Megan Roberts and Alexis Berry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s co-high school athletes of the week seniors Megan Roberts and Alexis Berry from Bolivar.

Berry and Roberts brought home some new hardware last week after competing in the state championship for doubles and singles.

The Bolivar Liberators would face off against the Villa Duchesne Saints.

The senior duo would dominate their final high school doubles match-winning 8-3 and taking first place in class 1 doubles state championship.

And though the Liberators fought hard they would finish second in state in singles.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com

Again congratulations to this week’s co-high school athletes of the week Bolivar seniors Megan Roberts and Alexis Berry.