High School Athlete of the Week: Macie Stephens

Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Glendale senior Macie Stephens.

Last week, the Glendale Lady Falcons took on the Springfield-Catholic Lady Fighting Irish.

Thoughthe game would be all Glendale.

Stephens would get things started with the lone goal in the first half.

She then scored her second goal into the top corner of the net and would get a hat-trick with a penalty kick.

With the hat-trick from Stephens, Glendale went on to win 4-0.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Glendale senior Macie Stephens.