High School Athlete of the Week: Macie Conway

by: Bryce Derrickson

NIXA, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week junior Macie Conway.

Last week the Nixa Lady Eagles faced off against their rival the Ozark Lady Tigers in Class 6 District 11 championship.

The Lady Eagles trailed by 10 points heading into the half but put up a much stronger second half to send the game into overtime.

Nixa would go on to beat Ozark in a close game, 56 to 54.

Conway led all Eagles with 20 points and secured the loose ball at the end of the game to prevent Ozark from scoring.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week junior Macie Conway.

