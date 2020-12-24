High School Athlete of the Week: Kaya Goldsby

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Kickapoo Lady Chiefs’ junior Kaya Goldsby.

The Kickapoo Lady Chiefs took on the undefeated Lady Eagles last Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

Though the game was only separated by five points after the first quarter the Lady Chiefs played lockdown defense and held the Lady Eagles to just nine points in the second quarter.

Kickapoo would never look back and would go on to beat Nixa 78 – 55.

Glodsby helped lead the charge with 16 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

