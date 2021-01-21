High School Athlete of the Week: Kaleb Wofford

NIXA, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Nixa senior Kaleb Wofford.

The Nixa Eagles opened their Central Ozark Conference campaign by facing the Willard Tigers last week.

Wofford would make sure Nixa got off to a hot start by draining two shots from behind the arc giving the Eagles an 8-2 lead.

The Eagles were too much to handle for the Tigers as Nixa won their first COC win of the year, 73-45.

Wofford led the way scoring 21 points to win.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Nixa senior Kaleb Wofford.