High School Athlete of the Week: Isaac Haney

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Kickapoo High School senior Isaac Haney.

The Kickapoo Chiefs took on the Cardinal Ritter Lions.

The Chiefs were looking to bounce back after their loss to the Greenwood Blue Jays.

But the lions wouldn’t go down without a fight as Cardinal Ritter led Kickapoo by 12 at the half.

The lead wouldn’t last though as the Chiefs would win 64 to 62.

Haney finished the game with 24 points five assists and four steals.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Kickapoo High School senior Isaac Haney.